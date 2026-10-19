MCD changes stand on Zamrudpur tombs, says upkeep falls under Waqf Board

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in an affidavit to the Supreme Court, has revised its position on five Lodhi-era tombs in south Delhi’s Zamrudpur village, saying the structures fall under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB), which is responsible for their maintenance and upkeep, according to documents accessed by HT. A Lodhi-era tomb at Zamrudpur, being used as a waste dumping spot, surrounded by encroachments, as on May 6 this year. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Citing a 1970 Gazette notification listing the tombs as waqf properties, the civic body has also written to the Waqf Board, asking it to take charge of the monuments and file a comprehensive, property-wise compliance affidavit in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions.

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The development is significant as it marks a complete reversal from MCD’s earlier affidavits, in which it had stated that the responsibility for maintaining the sites rested with the civic body. Officials said archival records prompted the revised position.

HT has seen a copy of MCD’s affidavit to the Supreme Court, its letter to the Waqf Board and the Gazette notification dated November 27, 1970, which was annexed to the affidavit.

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Gazette Records and Waqf Board Request The letter, dated October 12, 2026, was written by the executive engineer of MCD’s heritage cell to the Waqf Board’s chief executive officer. It states that the list of waqf properties published in the Delhi Gazette under notification number 3533/70 includes five tombs in Zamrudpur village, listed at serial numbers 107 to 111. The monuments are also among 87 heritage properties under consideration.

“Delhi Waqf Board is requested to prepare and file the comprehensive property-wise status report/compliance affidavit as per the direction of Supreme Court directly covering the properties referred to in the earlier correspondence, including the above-mentioned five tombs at Zamrudpur,” the letter says.

The Gazette in question describes the five structures as “Maqbara (unnamed), Village Zamrudpur, Kailash Colony”, records the creation of the waqf as dating back “over 400 years” and classifies their nature as “Religious”.

MCD’s affidavit also states that the Lal Mahal monument in Nizamuddin does not fall under its jurisdiction. The 1970 notification lists two mosques, also described as more than 400 years old, which can no longer be traced, according to the information provided.

The Waqf Board office did not respond to queries sent for a comment on the matter.

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Supreme Court Scrutiny and Encroachment Removal The revised position comes amid Supreme Court scrutiny of the deteriorating condition of Delhi’s heritage monuments. The court took note of extensive encroachment around the Zamrudpur tombs after media reports – including HT’s August 10 report – highlighted how the Grade 1 heritage structures had been hemmed in by unplanned houses and, in some cases, were being used as storehouses, cattle sheds and garbage dumps.

The court had on August 25 pulled up MCD over the condition of the monuments and summoned its additional commissioner to explain the civic body’s conduct.

Built during the reign of Sikandar Lodhi in the late 15th century, the tombs are associated with Zamrud Khan, a powerful Afghan noble who was given the jagir of the then Kanchan Serai for his personal use and renamed it after himself.

On August 27, MCD carried out an encroachment-removal drive at the sites near Greater Kailash-I. Walls and illegal structures within the monuments, including those used as cattle sheds and storage areas, were demolished. Illegal gates were removed, and 10 truckloads of debris and garbage were cleared, with 60 MCD staffers deployed for the operation.

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Restoration Plans On September 14, a team led by a Supreme Court-appointed court commissioner, along with senior officials from the Archaeological Survey of India, MCD and independent experts, inspected the monuments.

MCD has also roped in the Aga Khan Foundation to provide expert advice on restoration. An official said a memorandum of understanding had been signed with the foundation, which had prepared sketches and an initial report outlining the restoration process. The plans would be handed over to the Waqf Board for further action, the official added.