New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken action against 1,046 properties over illegal construction and unsafe buildings between September 6 and October 10, averaging around 30 properties a day, the Chief Minister's Office said on Sunday. MCD acts against 1,046 properties after Satya Niketan building collapse

The drive was intensified following the collapse of a multi-storey building in southeast Delhi's Satya Niketan on September 6, which claimed seven lives, the CMO said.

On the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the MCD has stepped up action against illegal constructions and unsafe buildings across its 12 zones, according to an official statement.

Of the 1,046 properties against which action was taken, the highest number was recorded in the Rohini zone at 158, followed by South , Shahdara North , West, City-Sadar Paharganj and Shahdara South , Karol Bagh , Central , Civil Lines , Narela , Keshavpuram and Najafgarh .

During the period, 282 properties were sealed, while 47 dangerous buildings were demolished, the statement said.

Of the sealed properties, 87 were in the City-SP zone, 41 in Shahdara North and South, 27 in Shahdara South and 20 in Keshavpuram, while 18 were in the Central zone, among others.

The highest number of demolitions was recorded in Karol Bagh at 13, followed by West, Civil Lines and City-Sadar Paharganj, with eight each. One or two dangerous buildings were demolished in several other zones, while no demolitions were recorded in Shahdara North and Central, the CMO said.

Following the collapse of a building in Seemapuri earlier this week, which claimed five lives, authorities demolished an unsafe building in the area. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board also issued notices to three other houses, the statement said.

Gupta said the campaign against illegal construction and dangerous buildings would continue across all zones of Delhi and would not be restricted to any particular locality.

The government's objective was to ensure compliance with building regulations and reduce the risk of accidents, she said.

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