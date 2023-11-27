MCD to develop children’s park in Wazirpur; more to come up in city

The horticulture wing of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to develop a children’s theme park by redeveloping the existing Teachers’ Park in Wazirpur as part of its long-term aim to set up at least one such park for children in each of the administrative zones of the civic body, officials said on Monday. At present, only designated spaces for children exist in MCD parks at 1,300 sites. (HT PHOTO)

At present, such parks developed by the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation are only functional in Greater Kailash, Dwarka, New Friends Colony and Safdarjung enclave.

The civic body has invited bids for the redevelopment of the Wazirpur park in Nimri Colony, which will be set up in ward number 64, Keshavpuram zone. The bids are expected to be finalised by December 17 and the estimated time for the development of these park is four months, the officials added.

“The project is being undertaken under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme of the central government. The original Children’s Park, Nandan Van, at Greater Kailash has witnessed good response over the years and we want such parks to be accessible to people in each zone,” the MCD official said.

The upcoming park will host several playing equipment and rides, including criss-cross swings, hangar rockets, net climbers, wave ladders, double pair chair ride among other features, according to the project report. The landscaping of the park will be redone along with plantation of around 6, 000 plants and trees such as Clerodendrum Inerme, Hamelia patens, Tecoma gaudichaudi, Calliandra hybrida and Ipomea.

MCD manages more than 15,226 parks across twelve zones — Centre, South, West, Najafgarh, Rohini, Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, SP-City, Keshavpuram, Narela, Shahdara North & Shahdara South. However, the number of parks meant specifically for children remains low. Over the years, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights as well as the Delhi high court asked the corporation to ensure that there is place for children to play in the parks. According to an MCD report, an estimated cost of ₹16 crore will be incurred in developing children’s parks in the city.

To be sure, at present, only designated spaces for children exist in MCD parks at 1,300 sites.

Atul Goyal, who heads URJA United RWAs Joint Action, said they had highlighted the right to play for children in 2015 but MCD has been slow in implementing the changes. “Even the existing children corners have damaged equipment at many sites. There must be open spaces in parks for children with slides and games to encourage them towards more physical activity,” he added.