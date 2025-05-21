Menu Explore
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
MCD’s first transwoman councillor quits AAP for new outfit

ByParas Singh
May 21, 2025 05:38 AM IST

Bobby, who represents the Sultanpuri ward, cited deep dissatisfaction with the AAP leadership in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi

New Delhi

An MCD session in progress. (Representative photo/HT Archive)
An MCD session in progress. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

Bobby Kinnar, who is the first transwoman to be elected a municipal councillor in the history of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in 2022, resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday and joined the newly-formed Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP), becoming the 16th councillor to break away from the AAP and join the new outfit.

Bobby, who represents the Sultanpuri ward, cited deep dissatisfaction with the AAP leadership in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and a lack of coordination between councillors and the AAP leadership, while resigning from the party.

“I was elected in 2022 elections on the AAP ticket but despite coming to power, the party leadership was unable to run the corporation properly. There was almost no coordination between the councillors and the leadership, due to which AAP has been pushed to the opposition. Being unable to fulfil the promises made to people, I am resigning from the primary membership of the AAP,” she said in a letter.

Senior leader of the newly-formed IVP, Mukesh Goel, said that although they had the option to join other parties, they chose to create a new one to stay committed to the people. “More AAP councillors are in touch with us and we will see more additions to our party,” Goel said.

He said that the new party will be taking part in the upcoming elections for zonal committees scheduled for June 2 and 3.

AAP had won 134 seats in the 2022 MCD elections, against BJP’s 104. With the latest resignation, the AAP has been reduced to 97 members against BJP’s 117, IVP 16 and Congress has 8 seats. The remaining 12 seats are currently vacant, MCD officials said.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / MCD’s first transwoman councillor quits AAP for new outfit
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
