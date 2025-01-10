Minor boy held for sending bomb threat mails to schools in Delhi: Police

A 17-year-old boy was held for his alleged involvement in sending bomb threat mails to schools in Delhi, police said on Friday. The development comes two days after at least seven private schools in Delhi received bomb threat mails. (PTI file photo)

Police said the minor is a class 12 student from a private school in Delhi and is allegedly part of a group of students who have been sending bomb threats to schools.

The development comes two days after at least seven private schools in Delhi received bomb threat mails.

Wednesday’s incident was the seventh such incident in the last two months.

Senior police officers said the Wednesday mail was sent by an unknown sender at 10:45am.

The mail mentioned that a powerful bomb was placed in each school and will detonate during exams. The mail added that schools must pay a ransom.

Most of the schools that received the mail are in south Delhi.

“We traced the location of the Gmail account, and the boy was found on Thursday. He used a phone to send the mail. He was brought in for questioning and told us that he and his friends have been doing this since last year as a prank. They were using VPN to evade being caught”, a police officer aware of the developments said.

Also Read: DU college, south Delhi school get bomb threats; Nothing suspicious found

“We will be calling all the boys for questioning. They are all minors and students. They are all friends and planned these emails. They wanted to be in the news and would send the mails to get attention”, the officer added.

In May 2024, over 250 schools across Delhi-NCR received hoax bomb threats mails. No arrests were made in that case till date. The police officer added that they are also checking the involvement of these boys in that case.

“We are checking their involvement in previous cases including the May 2024 incident in which more than 250 schools were targeted,” added the officer.