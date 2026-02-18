A juvenile, member of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, was apprehended during the early hours of Monday for allegedly shooting a 22-year-old man to death in Rohini Sector 17 on Saturday, police said. Minor held for killing 22-yr-old in Rohini in gang rivalry

According to police, he was involved in the incident when three assailants opened fire on Sahil Solanki –- allegedly associated to the rival Jitender Gogi gang.

The minor told police that he was recruited by the gang members through social media and was lured by promises of a lavish lifestyle. He said he was only riding the motorcycle and ferrying the shooters.

He also told the investigators that the weapons and an abandoned motorcycle were arranged by handlers linked to the Tajpuriya gang.

After the crime, an FIR was registered at KN Katju Marg police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Police said the murder appears to be part of the long-running gang rivalry that escalated after Gogi was shot dead inside Rohini Court complex in 2021, followed by the killing of Tajpuriya (Sunil Mann) inside Tihar Jail in 2023.

Police said that Solanki had earlier been arrested in a murder case but was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in February 2025. “His killing was retaliatory as he was involved in a 2021 murder of a member of Tillu gang,” an investigator said.