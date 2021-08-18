Monsoon mingling: Sun romances Delhi sky

Life in the pandemic has been and continues to be predominantly indoors, for most of us. Be it due to #WFH or the sensibility to follow Covid-19 protocols and maintain social distancing, by avoiding unnecessary visits to public places. But neither of this forces us to make our lives mundane. Wonder how? Look at the August skies of Delhi, in the evenings, and there lies the answer to how Nature has the ability to uplift our spirits.

The heart fills with joy seeing the view that one is witnessing in Delhi, of late. The sky seems to have turned into a magical canvas, which changes its hues to reflect the sun’s varied mood swings! If one dusk marks the bright sun as present with beaming energy, the other ticks off its rays showing intermittently in the appearance of the clouds. These moments that are thus created, are so bewitching that it appears as if almost every day the city’s sky is getting dressed in a new shade, to show itself with aplomb, just before the sun sets on the horizon.

And this is the thought that inspired our photographers to capture the many avatars that the Delhi sky takes in the monsoon months. And what our photographers witnessed in the process of exploring it, is displayed in the pictures here.

Four days, four different shades:

Stationed at Dwarka, our lensman spotted the sky turn from clear grey to pink, dark grey and then blue, all from the same spot! This colour scheme was observed over a span of four days, and is a perfect example of how the heavens can fascinate us.

Day 1

(Photos: Shivam Saxena/HT)

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

Have you looked at the sky, yet? Oh, and don’t forget to click and upload it on the gram.

Author tweets @HennaRakheja

