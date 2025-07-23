Morning showers trigger waterlogging woes in Delhi, more expected in the day: IMD

Delhi received extended spells of rain on Wednesday morning, with waterlogging seen in some parts of the city, leading to traffic snarls. Commuters cover themselves amid heavy rainfall in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

The downpour came even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for light to moderate rain in southwest and northwest Delhi, with a ‘red’ alert in place for ‘moderate to heavy’ rain in northeast and southeast Delhi till noon, as per an update issued at 8:40am.

In the 24 hours till 8:30am, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, logged 14.4mm. In the same period, Lodhi road recorded 20.6mm, Palam 1.9mm, Ridge 32.8mm, Pragati Maidan 38.9mm, Pusa 23.5mm, Najafgarh 13mm and Janakpuri 18.5mm.

“Most stations are expected to record light to moderate rain throughout the day. Rainfall activity may lead to waterlogging in some places,” an IMD official said.

Though no colour-coded alerts are in place for the days ahead, the IMD has still forecast light rain to continue till Sunday.

So far this month, Delhi has logged 141.9mm of rainfall, inching closer to the monthly long period average (LPA) of 209.7mm in July. Last year, the city logged 203.7mm of rainfall, while the city recorded 384.6mm in 2023.

The IMD classifies rainfall as ‘light’ when it is up to 15.5mm; as ‘moderate’ when it is between 15.6 to 64.4mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.4mm in a 24-hour window.