New Delhi, A 30-year-old man who was previously involved in a murder case was shot dead in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said on Tuesday, suspecting it to be a case of revenge killing. Murder accused shot dead in Delhi's Madangir

The victim, Nikhil Nagar alias Nikki, had allegedly been involved in a murder case and had come out of jail around one-and-a-half months ago, they said.

Police suspect the attack may have been carried out to avenge that killing, though they said all angles are being probed.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Monday when Nikhil was standing outside his chicken shop near his residence in Ambedkar Nagar.

Motorcycle-borne assailants arrived at the spot and opened fire at him before fleeing the area, police said.

Nikhil sustained multiple bullet injuries and collapsed on the spot. Family members and locals rushed him to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead, they said.

Senior police officers, along with the crime team and forensic experts, reached the spot after receiving information about the firing. A case of murder has been registered and CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity are being scanned to identify the attackers and track their movement.

Babita, a neighbour and relative of the victim, said she heard the gunshot before residents rushed out of their homes.

"I was inside when I heard a gunshot. Then we rushed outside. Vicky is around 30 years old. The incident happened around 8.50 pm. He lives with his family including a brother and sister. His parents are no more. He was nice to everyone in the locality and spoke nicely," she said.

Another resident, Bhushan Kumar, said Nikhil was standing outside a shop when the attackers fired at him.

"We do not know what exactly happened but he was a good person. Two months back only his father had expired," Kumar said.

Police said Nikhil lived with his younger brother and sister in Madangir and ran a chicken shop near his house.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the attackers.

