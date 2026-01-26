National-level shooter held for links to cyber fraud racket: Cops

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a national-level shooter over his suspected links with an interstate cyber fraud racket that allegedly cheated a Delhi resident of over ₹40 lakh last year, police said on Sunday. Police said Chauhan misused his influence to lure people into making people become a part of the syndicate (Representative photo)

According to police, the suspect was identified as Himanshu Chauhan, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh who has won silver and bronze medals across championships.

Police said an e-FIR was registered in June 2025, alleging that the complainant had been duped of ₹40.27 lakh through fake online gaming platforms, fraudulent stock trading and IPO investment schemes.

Aditya Gautam, DCP (crime), said: “Analysis of bank transactions revealed that ₹8 lakh of the cheated amount was transferred on a single day to a mule bank account linked to the syndicate. Further examination of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) showed at least 40 related complaints and two FIRs registered in Bengaluru and Mumbai against the same bank account.”

Police said they had arrested the mule account holder in June 2025, who told the investigators about the involvement of Chauhan.

“Chauhan’s role emerged as a key facilitator in the operation. He acted as a crucial link between mule account providers and the handlers of the cyber fraud module. Chauhan allegedly persuaded people to provide mule bank accounts in return for commissions up to ₹1 lakh per account, which were then used to route and layer the defrauded money. He then passed on the account details to another associate based in Agra, who further channelled the proceeds of cyber fraud,” said the DCP.

Police said Chauhan has won silver and bronze medals at National championships and won Gold in state level championships in 50 metre and 300 metre rifle events (using .22 rifle).

The DCP added that Chauhan misused his influence to lure people into making people become a part of the syndicate.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that in view of the Republic Day, a 24-hour drive was launched against organised crime and narco offenders under Operation Kavach in the city.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Kumar Srivastava said raids were conducted at 2,348 locations and 1,682 people were held under Delhi Excise Act. More than 50,000 liquor bottles were also seized, he said.

Srivastava added that 117 people were held with arms and weapons. Over 2,276 vehicles were also seized under the Delhi Police Act, and 703 people detained for various offences. Police also checked records of 4,546 “bad characters” in their areas to ensure law and order, the officer said.