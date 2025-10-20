NDMC plans misting systems for key roads in Lutyens’ Delhi

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council is set to install water misting systems on 24 of its key avenue roads in Lutyens’ Delhi as the pollution season has already begun in the Capital, officials said.

The civic body has invited bids for installing such misting systems in two phases with a combined expenditure of around ₹14.9 crore. An NDMC official said the bidding process is likely to be completed by November 7.

The plan is an extension of pilot projects in Lodhi Road and Dwarka. Mist sprayers were installed on 15 poles on a 550-metre stretch in an attempt to tackle dust pollution with the help of fine spray of water droplets. “Each pole is equipped with five nozzles, and every nozzle will feature six spray holes, resulting in 30 extremely fine spray points per pole. Each site consumes 81 litres of water per pole per hour of operation. To support this, tanks with a capacity of 5,000 litres each will be set up using treated water which is further purified,” an official explained.

Experts have said that the fine mist should help in settling pollutants, particularly dust, however, it will have a very limited area of influence. “Ideally, we need studies to ascertain the overall impact. However, such a fine spray will have an impact on bringing down localised air pollution. It is a better idea than previous projects such as smog towers and artificial rain, as the mist will ensure there is no re-suspended dust from the road where this is installed,” Mukesh Khare, an air pollution expert from IIT Delhi, said.

Under the first phase, Barakhamba Road, Firozshah Road, Copernicus Marg, Sikandra Road, Tilak Marg and Bhagwan Dass Road will be covered. The civic body will also cover a second batch of roads including Shahjahan Road, Prithvi Raj Road, Mansingh Road, Peshwa Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Mother Teresa Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Rama Krishna Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

The selected firm will be responsible for installing the system and operating it for a period of one year. “Besides the fine misting system on the street poles, the project will also involve commissioning of the Reverse Osmosis system to purify the water. The automatic mist system will be operated by the staff in two shifts from 6am to 2pm and then 2pm to 10pm,” the official added.

To recall, lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena had launched a similar anti-smog misting system on November 18, 2024, in Dwarka in order to combat the severe air pollution in the national capital.

Such misting systems, water sprinklers and anti smog guns also form a part of Delhi’s winter plan to tackle pollution levels. To be sure, the government agencies have tried several mediums like drones, anti smog guns and mist sprayers to tackle air pollution but the efficacy of these steps remains inconclusive.