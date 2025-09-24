Nearly 200 fall ill after having Kuttu flour in NW Delhi

Nearly 200 people across northwest Delhi reported uneasiness and vomiting on Tuesday morning, hours after consuming buckwheat flour, or kuttu atta, police and hospital officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident came to light around 6am when Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital in Jahangirpuri began receiving patients from Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar, said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh.

Dr Vishesh Yadav, chief medical officer at BJRM Hospital, said 150 to 200 patients came to the emergency ward complaining of vomiting. “All patients were stable, none required long-term admission, and no case was serious,” Singh said, citing Dr Yadav. “The information is being shared to avoid panic.”

Kuttu atta is widely consumed during the Navratri festival by people observing fasts, when wheat is avoided.

Police said that as the distress calls started arriving in large numbers from the Jahangirpuri area, beat staff were deployed to caution shopkeepers and residents over loudspeakers about the flour being sold. “Local shopkeepers are being sensitised. The matter has also been taken up with the Delhi government’s food department,” an officer said.

Investigators said they were questioning retail and wholesale suppliers to trace the source of the flour batch. Food safety teams are examining whether the flour was adulterated or contaminated.

Residents described the sudden onset of illness. Ajay Sharma, a former councillor, said five members of his family fell sick after breaking their fast on Monday night. “My wife, two children and niece and nephew started vomiting, complaining of anxiety and dizziness,” Sharma said. “After a few hours we rushed them to BJRM Hospital.” He added that the grocery store owner who sold him the flour also fell sick along with his family.

Rakesh Kumar, 38, of Jahangirpuri, said he developed a severe stomach ache after eating fried chapatis made from the flour. “I was given IV fluids for two hours here but still don’t feel better,” he said.

Police and health officials said they are awaiting test reports to determine the exact cause.