Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Neha Bora detained during protest march at Connaught Place

All India Students Association (AISA), who had announced a protest march from RK Ashram on Sunday, managed to enter Connaught Place before its members, including national president Neha Bora, were detained around 3pm

Published on: Oct 12, 2026, 07:46:30 IST
By Gargi Shukla, New Delhi
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

All India Students Association (AISA), who had announced a protest march from RK Ashram on Sunday, managed to enter Connaught Place before its members, including national president Neha Bora, were detained around 3pm.

Police personnel detain protestors amid continued demonstration in Connaught Place area on Sunday. (PTI)
Police personnel detain protestors amid continued demonstration in Connaught Place area on Sunday. (PTI)

For a second day on Sunday, AISA had called a march against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Roll in electoral rolls, asking protesters to assemble at RK Ashram at 2.30 pm on Sunday to continue the agitation and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

This led to an increased deployment of security personnel along RK Ashram Marg towards CP, including at RK Ashram Metro Station, where over a 100 additional personnel were stationed and several detention buses. While the RK Ashram Metro Station remained functional, both the entry points were guarded by security personnel.

Still, Bora, along with other AISA members, were seen running towards Sansad Marg. They were detained in H-Block in the outer circle, roughly 1 km from the Jantar Mantar protest site.

“There was heavy security deployment by the time we reached RK Ashram Marg so we had to change lanes to avoid being detained. Neha was there in the protest march which started at RK Ashram Marg,” AISA member and former JNUSU president N Sai Balaji told HT.

Most of them, including Neha, had been released later.

  • Gargi Shukla
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gargi Shukla

    Gargi Shukla is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She reports on schools, colleges and issues that affect students, teachers, parents, and educational institutions in India's capital. She closely tracks the political economy of education, student politics, and policy developments shaping the sector in Delhi. She earlier worked as a sub editor with Outlook Business.Read More

recommendedIcon
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home/Cities/Delhi News/Neha Bora Detained During Protest March At Connaught Place
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes