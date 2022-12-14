No social media posts, talking to media are bail conditions for Umar Khalid

A Delhi court while granting interim bail to former JNU student leader Umar Khalid for his sister’s wedding asked him not to speak to the media or make social media posts and directed him to remain confined to his house.

The court clarified that Khalid can only step out of the house to designated places where the wedding ceremonies are to be held. On Monday, court granted bail from December 23 to 30, a detailed order of which was made available on Tuesday.

In the order, additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat said Khalid shall not get in touch with any of the witnesses nor will he tamper with the evidence, adding that he cannot meet members of the public.

The court said Khalid will not talk to or give interview to any media, including social media.

“He shall not meet members of the public. He will be entitled to interact with his family members, relatives and friends during the marriage ceremony but during his entire interim bail period, he shall remain at his home... except to attend marriage functions at the designated place,” the court said in a seven-page order.

The court added that the police may guard Khalid’s house from outside, but shall not go inside.

The judge asked Khalid to provide his mobile number to the investigating officer and keep the phone on till the period of interim bail.

Granting Khalid interim relief for a bail bond of ₹25,000, the court clarified that there would be no extension of the interim bail and Khalid would have to surrender on December 30.

The city police had earlier opposed the interim bail application, saying that the accused is “very likely” to spread misinformation on social media which cannot be prevented and could cause unrest in society.

In a response filed to Khalid’s application seeking interim bail for his sister’s wedding in December, the police said that despite the verification of the fact of solemnisation of the marriage, it is “strongly opposed as he is facing very serious charges, including under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)”.

Khalid, through his counsel, contended that he would not make any social media posts.

The court in its order said it was inclined to give interim bail in view of his sister’s wedding and apprehensions of the prosecution could be taken care of by attaching conditions to the bail.

“Though the functions are on December 26, December 27 and December 28, the court in its discretion, exercises its latitude and deems it fit to grant interim bail to the accused Umar Khalid for a period of one week..,” the court said.

Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020 by the special cell of the city police and is currently lodged in judicial custody. On October 18, a division bench of the high court denied him bail.

Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots in Delhi, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during protests against the CAA and the NRC.

Meanwhile, a city court on Tuesday expressed displeasure with Umar Khalid, for his non-appearance in the main case of the north east Delhi riots for supply of relevant documents like charge sheet and other evidence.

Saying that Khalid’s conduct is “not proper”, ASJ Rawat agreed with the submission of special public prosecutor Amit Prasad for the police, who contended that while Khalid’s counsel diligently appears for the bail hearings, he has not been appearing for the main hearing so that the trial court progress further.

The court noted that even on the last date, there was no representation from Khalid’s side. It said that while Khalid wanted the court to exercise its discretion in favour of his interim bail application, he did not want to argue his application seeking copies of certain documents.

“The conduct of the accused is not proper. While he wants the court to exercise its discretion in favour of an interim bail application but he does not want to argue his application under Section 207 of CrPC despite being specifically aware of the same,” ASJ Rawat said.

He further noted that on Monday, Khalid’s lawyer was apprised about Tuesday’s hearing on the supply of documents; however, still none appeared.

The court issued notice to Khalid’s counsel to appear for arguments on December 14.

