On CCTV video, Delhi woman out on morning walk put in chokehold by robber

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old man in southwest Delhi’s Sainik Nagar area put a woman into a chokehold and robbed her of a mobile phone and a bag on Saturday morning. The robbery was captured on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera facing the lane of the southwest Delhi locality near Bindapur early on Saturday morning. A police officer said the teams used video footage from CCTV cameras in the area to follow the suspect and arrest him. (videograb)

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan Mandava said the suspect, Shiv Kumar alias Vikky, was arrested on Sunday and the woman’s mobile phone and other belongings were recovered from him.

In a 45-second CCTV footage that emerged on social media, a man is seen following a woman walking briskly early on Saturday. Moments after she enters the lane where the camera is installed, he comes up behind her and puts her in a chokehold. The woman struggles to free her but he overpowers her and she eventually collapses. The man picks up her phone and a bag and runs away.

A few moments later, the woman too gets up and is back on her feet.

Police said she filed a complaint about the incident soon after and multiple teams were formed to identify and arrest the suspect.

A police officer said the teams used video footage from CCTV cameras in the area to follow the suspect and arrest him.

“We solved the case after arresting the suspect, identified as Shiv Kumar alias Vikky, a 38-year-old native of Bhilwara village in Sirohi district of Rajasthan. He has been booked for robbery, (section 392 of Indian Penal Code) by the Bindapur police station… Kumar was previously involved in six cases,” said Mandava.

