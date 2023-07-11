Over 1,000 DDA flats booked across Delhi on first day

Over 1,000 flats offered by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under its housing scheme across six localities in the national capital were booked in the first 24 hours since the scheme was opened on Monday, said officials. DDA launched its housing scheme for over 5,600 flats across all categories at various locations of the national capital on June 30. (HT Archive)

The allotment was done under the authority’s First Come First Serve (FCFS) Phase 4 scheme, which, according to officials, saw the most “overwhelming response” compared to previous housing schemes by DDA.

“In an unprecedented step, DDA has issued 945 demand letters online to all those who have booked the flats in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) on Tuesday, also announced that the proposed Rithala-Narela corridor may be extended up to Kundli in Haryana. With this move, new sectors of Rohini and Narela will get the much needed connectivity, benefitting investors,” said a DDA spokesperson.

DDA opened registrations for around 5,600 flats on June 30 and had allowed a period of 10 days for people to visit the sample flats. The online booking of flats started from 12pm on Monday. Under the “first-come, first-serve” scheme, once an applicant pays the initial booking amount, the flat is considered booked, and a demand letter is generated and sent to the allottee, officials said. The allottee then get three months to make the rest of the payment following which, the flat is allotted.

A DDA official said that the authority’s website faced heavy traffic for six hours due to the bookings under the scheme. “For helping the public in booking their flats, DDA is increasing the capacity of servers to handle the surge in traffic,” said a DDA official.

Till 5pm on Tuesday, a total of 1,015 flats were booked. The maximum of 475 flats were booked in Rohini, followed by 435 flats in Narela and all 50 flats of Dwarka. Additionally, 10 flats were booked in Siraspur, 16 in Jasola and 29 in Loknayak Puram.

Officials said that while 2BHK flats in Dwarka were completely sold out within few hours, Narela and Rohini are also receiving huge demand. Narela sectors A1 to A4, and Pocket 1B flats were also fully sold out by Tuesday evening, DDA officials added.

To be sure, DDA launched its housing scheme for over 5,600 flats across all categories at various locations of the national capital on June 30. Under the scheme, 1BHK flats are offered in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini and Lok Nayak Puram, 2BHK flats in Narela and Dwarka while 3BHK flats are available only in Jasola.

The registration amounts are different for every category of flats. For the LIG category, the registration amount is ₹10,000 plus 18% GST for those in EWS category and ₹1 lakh plus GST for those in the normal LIG category. For MIG (middle income group) flats, the booking amount is ₹ ₹4 lakh plus GST, and for HIG (higher income group), it is ₹10 lakh plus GST.