Partly cloudy sky in Delhi today; AQI in moderate category

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature is likely to be 23 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 38°C. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 26.5°C and the maximum temperature was 39.7°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 129. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 156 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in the moderate category on Friday and Saturday. Subsequently, the air quality is likely to remain largely in the moderate to poor category over the next five days.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category. Surface winds are moderate and Easterly. SAFAR Model forecast moderately faster wind speed for the next 24 hrs. Isolated thunderstorms are likely for the next two days. Isolated dust spike at few locations for one or two hours is likely. Hence, AQI is forecasted to stay improved in the moderate category for tomorrow, and the moderate to lower end of the poor category is forecasted for the next two days. Satellite shows rabi crop burning induced fire counts in north India are significantly reduced and its influence is negligible in Delhi air.”