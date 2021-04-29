Partly cloudy sky today; Delhi AQI improves slightly to be in poor category

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 22 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 42°C.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 22°C, and the maximum temperature was 42.2°C -- four degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality improved slightly to reach poor category on Thursday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 294. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 312, which is the lower end of the very poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Wednesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the very poor category. Surface winds are moderate and southwesterly. Satellite fire data indicate effective fire counts have increased and are touching around 1100 which are mainly wheat crop burning in the Northern part of India. Model trajectory and transport-level wind direction are favourable for fire-related intrusion leading to the deterioration of air quality in Delhi. SAFAR Model forecast that dust emissions from the dry arid region of Rajasthan are likely on 29th and 30th April. Hence, AQI is likely to stay in the very poor to poor category for the next three days where external transport would be the dominating factor from the two fronts.”