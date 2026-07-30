Pay water dues by August 15 or face attachment of property: Delhi Jal Board

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has begun issuing notices to commercial property owners with outstanding water bills exceeding ₹25 lakh, warning that properties could be attached and sealed if dues are not cleared by August 15, water minister Parvesh Verma said on Thursday. Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma said the Delhi Jal Board has issued notices to 1,125 commercial properties with water bill dues exceeding ₹25 lakh (Representational Photo/Unsplash)

The move is part of the Delhi government’s drive to recover long-pending water bill arrears and comes ahead of the expiry of the DJB’s Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) waiver scheme, which is currently available to both domestic and commercial consumers.

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Commercial properties with dues above ₹ 25 lakh issued notices Verma said the utility has identified around 1,125 commercial properties across the Capital where outstanding water bills have crossed ₹25 lakh.

“DJB has powers to attach and seal properties of water bill defaulters. Till now, we have identified 1,125 properties where water bill dues of ₹25 lakh or more have accumulated over the years. If they do not pay on time, their properties will be attached,” he said.

According to the minister, notices have already been issued to the identified defaulters, giving them until August 15 to either clear their dues or avail of the ongoing LPSC waiver scheme.

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