After wife moves out due to abuse, man kills 10-year-old son in Delhi's Narela

Police are on the lookout for a plumber from outer Delhi’s Narela who allegedly fled after killing his 10-year-old son. The boy’s mother, who had been living separately for the past month, told police that she learnt about the incident when her husband called and said he had murdered their child. A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and multiple teams are working to trace the suspect, police said. (PTI/Representational Image)

The boy, a Class 5 student at a local school, lived with his mother and older brother in Om Vihar Colony. His father, who police said has a history of alcohol abuse and domestic violence, was estranged from the family.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said the Narela police station received a call on Tuesday about the recovery of a child’s body with injury marks on the neck.

“The mother alleged that following repeated episodes of abuse, she moved out with her two sons. On Tuesday, both her sons went to school but her younger son did not return. Later in the day, she received a call from her husband claiming that he had killed their son,” the officer said.

The woman rushed to their former home and found the child lying motionless with visible injury marks to the body. She immediately alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and sent the body for an autopsy.

The accused had fled by the time the officers arrived, DCP Swami said. A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and multiple teams are working to trace the suspect, he said.

The woman’s family members said the accused was a habitual drunkard who frequently abused his family and repeatedly threatened to kill the children.

“My aunt had filed three complaints at Narela police station over the past year, citing physical assault and threats to her life, but no action was taken,” said the woman’s 21-year-old nephew. “She had left him several times, but then he would beg and force her to return.”

A senior police officer aware of the matter said that they’re looking into the allegations raised by the family.

On Tuesday morning, the nephew said the boy had gone to school as usual. According to the family, the father arrived at the school during the day and took him away. “We still don’t know how the school allowed it. He had tried before, but they had stopped him then,” the nephew said.

“Around 3pm, my aunt got a call from an unknown number and it was her husband. He said he had killed their son. Initially, my aunt didn’t believe him because he had made such claims earlier as well. But she anyway rushed to her former house and found the boy dead with several injuries to his body,” the nephew said.

Police said the investigation will also look into this aspect. “We are verifying the sequence of events, including the school angle. The accused will be arrested soon,” an officer said.