New Delhi, Police have arrested five men for allegedly barging into a woman's house, claiming her husband sent them, confining her and then fleeing with cash and jewellery worth around ₹45 lakh, an official said on Thursday. Posing as husband's aides, men loot woman in south Delhi; 5 held, most valuables recovered

The police identified the accused as Parthvi Singh , Laxminarayan Singh , Ranjit Singh , Ramkesh and Ramkaran Singh , all residents of Rajasthan.

Police said one more accused, Surender, is absconding.

The incident took place on April 13 at Hargovind Enclave, where three of the accused entered the 35-year-old complainant's house in south Delhi on a false pretext.

Police said the accused allegedly overpowered and gagged her, confined her in a bathroom, assaulted her and decamped with valuables.

The victim later managed to free herself, raised an alarm and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, police analysed technical input and, with help from local intelligence, identified one of the accused, Parthvi Singh, who was related to the complainant and had prior knowledge of the house.

"A swift inter-state operation was launched, and within 12 hours, three accused were apprehended from agricultural fields in Bharatpur, Rajasthan," a senior officer said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they divided the looted property at the Alwar bus stand and handed it over to their associates.

Subsequently, police said Ramkaran was arrested from a forest area near Chamunda Mata Mandir, and part of the stolen property was recovered from Ramkesh.

Police also recovered the absconding accused's share from a forest and the dam area.

Officials said police recovered items, including gold bangles, chains, rings, earrings, silver anklets and jewellery.

Police said the accused had previously been involved in burglary and theft cases in Rajasthan.

Further efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accused.

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