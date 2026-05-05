New Delhi, Police, forensic experts and authorities are reconstructing the sequence of events behind the devastating May 3 blaze in Vivek Vihar Phase-I that claimed nine lives, police sources said on Tuesday. Probe focuses on timeline, response time in Vivek Vihar fire that killed nine

Investigators revisited the gutted site, collected fresh evidence and recorded residents' statements and first responders to determine the exact time the fire broke out and the speed of the subsequent emergency response.

The inferno had ripped through a four-storey residential building, reportedly originating from the rear portion before rapidly spreading upwards and engulfing flats from the first to the fourth floors.

Nine people belonging to two families, including a toddler, lost their lives, while several others were rescued amid chaotic scenes.

"Multiple facts are being examined. We are verifying the exact time of the fire, the first distress calls and the response time of emergency services. CCTV footage is also being analysed to determine the origin and progression of the blaze," the source said.

He said footage from nearby buildings is being scanned to corroborate witness accounts and identify the initial point of ignition, while technical teams are assessing possible causes.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the spot and asked the police officers for a fair probe.

Initial findings suggest the blaze may have been triggered by an air-conditioner explosion in a first-floor flat.

Investigators said strong winds may have intensified the fire while most residents were asleep, delaying evacuation.

Police have also flagged structural issues, including a single central staircase, locked terrace access and iron grilles at the rear, which hindered escape and rescue efforts.

Several victims were found near staircases and upper floors, indicating they were trapped while trying to flee.

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