Pro-Khalistani graffiti appear at Yamuna bridge in Delhi; probe on

Pro-Khalistani slogans were found painted on the Yamuna bridge near Gate number 6 of the Kashmere Gate ISBT in Delhi on Wednesday night, police said.

Delhi Police, however, removed the graffiti as soon after they spotted it.

A senior Delhi Police official said the slogans “Delhi banega Khalistan” were found painted on both sides of the bridge by people passing by.

“One of them informed us about the graffiti. A case has been lodged under section 153 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) against unidentified miscreants and an investigation has been launched in this connection,” he said, on condition of anonymity.

In an official statement, Delhi Police said, “A video came into notice on September 27 wherein certain visuals of defacement through graffiti were seen. As per the signage boards visible in the video, extensive search was launched in the area of North District, and graffiti was found on Yudhister Setu flyover coming from Seelampur towards Kashmere Gate. An FIR (first information report) has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act and is being investigated.”

