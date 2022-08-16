Providing quality education not a ‘freebie’: Arvind Kejriwal's message to Centre
- Arvind Kejriwal, who turned 54 on Tuesday, suggested the Centre should use the Delhi government's expertise instead of criticising it and provide free education and healthcare for the entire country.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday in a message to the central government said that free education and healthcare facilities that the Delhi government provides should not be termed as ‘freebies’. Hailing the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) efforts, Kejriwal said that the central government should use Delhi's expertise to make India's school education and healthcare facilities "number one in the world".
Kejriwal, who turned 54 on Tuesday and was wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others, addressed a press conference in the aftermath of a political acrimony over the issue of freebies as the BJP accused the AAP in Delhi of using it as a "bait" to trap people for votes. “I offer the central government to use our services. Keep politics aside. Use our services – you, we and 130 crore Indians will together improve all schools. All (state) governments will do it together. And stop calling this a freebie, providing quality education isn't a freebie,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in his address.
“We will also have to make arrangements for quality and free medical treatment (in the country). We've done this in Delhi within 5 years, all 2.5 crore people of Delhi have access to free medical treatment,” the Delhi chief minister said, adding, “If Delhi govt can do it, it can be done across the nation too”.
Last month, PM Modi, at the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, had cautioned people against the "revdi culture" – using it as a metaphor for freebies – to woo voters, calling it a "very dangerous" move for the development of the country.
Kejriwal also said that his aim behind offering the free services is to make every poor citizen in the country rich.
“I have just one aim in my life, while I am alive, I want to see India as the number one country in the world," Kejriwal said, giving examples of developed nations like the United States, England, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden who give free and quality education and health services to their citizens.
“We all want India to be a rich country and this can be done only when every citizen of the country becomes rich. I want to make every poor rich,” he said.
-
Migrant worker held for raping, murdering girl in Panipat
A 40-year-old migrant worker was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Haryana's Panipat. Police said the accused, Ishwar Singh, who worked at a dhaba and is from Chamoli in Uttarakhand, has been living in Panipat for 15 years. They added the girl's post-mortem confirmed she was strangled after rape. Police said CCTV footage showed Singh taking the girl along. A local court remanded him in one-day police custody.
-
Bengaluru among six best cities in the world for expats: Report
Bengaluru is among the six best emerging cities for expats in the world, seeing as it is pumped with money and has people with a 'hunger to learn', a Bloomberg report said. Bloomberg spoke to an individual who ditched life in San Francisco to open a gaming studio in the city's Indiranagar area. Leaving his family behind, the 49-year-old started Lila Games Pvt with two co-founders after he attended a gaming conference in the city.
-
Eshwarappa alleges "some Muslim gundas" fomenting communal tension in Shivamogga
Accusing "some Muslim goondas" for communal tension in Shivamogga, Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday warned them stating that Hindu society should not be considered weak and if the whole community stands up together they will not be able to survive. Complementing police for swift action, he urged the elders of the Muslim community to guide their youngsters, who have chosen the wrong path.
-
Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of misusing paramilitary, police to ‘transport money’
Deputy leader of opposition and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore rubbished Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s statements as baseless allegations, and said “I strongly condemn the allegation made without proof.”
-
BJP-JJP govt ignoring Haryana’s Ahirwal belt: Rao Inderjit
Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh has slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for discriminating against the Ahirwal region in allocating and carrying out development works in south Haryana. The Union minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to improve the Gross Domestic Product and said the benefits of the Centre's schemes were reaching the poor.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics