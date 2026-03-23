PWD sets timelines for work on Zakhira, Seelampur flyovers

The Public Works Department (PWD) has finalised the scope of work for the ageing Zakhira and Seelampur flyovers two months after the Delhi government sanctioned the funds for the projects. The agency has set timelines of around 12 months for the Seelampur flyover and 18 months for the Zakhira flyover, officials said, with traffic diversions expected as authorities push to complete the exercise ahead of the monsoon season. The Seelampur flyover is around 20 years old. (HT Archive)

According to officials, the work, with a combined outlay of around ₹35 crore, will focus on structural rehabilitation of both flyovers, which have shown signs of wear due to age and heavy traffic load. “The projects aim to reinforce two of the Capital’s ageing transit arteries over the next 12 to 18 months. Both are among the oldest flyovers of Delhi and have not seen expansion joint replacement in over a decade,” a PWD official said.

The Seelampur flyover, which is nearly 20 years old, will undergo extensive structural repairs and around around ₹16.3 crore has been earmarked for the project. The scope includes prestressing of strands, replacement of expansion joints, and overall strengthening of the structure to improve durability and ride quality.

The Zakhira flyover, built in the 1970s, has an outlay of about ₹18.7 crore. The flyover serves as a key connector between Rohtak Road and Najafgarh Road and carries a high volume of commercial traffic from industrial areas such as Mundka, Nangloi and Anand Parbat.

Officials said the strengthening work at Zakhira will include repairs to spalled and honeycombed concrete, replacement of expansion joints and elastomeric bearings and strengthening of girders that are critical components that support the structure under heavy vehicular load.

The repair plan for both flyovers also includes fixing damaged concrete surfaces, replacing worn-out bearings, and reinforcing structural elements to extend their operational life. These measures are part of a broader effort by the PWD to address ageing infrastructure across the city. Given the scale of repairs and the need to carry out structural work, traffic restrictions and diversions are expected during the execution phase.

“Lane closures may be implemented in phases to minimise disruption, particularly during peak hours and the monsoon period when waterlogging has been a recurring concern at these locations. It will be better done after discussions with the traffic police,” said the official. Work is expected to begin shortly following tendering and mobilisation of contractors.

The move comes amid a wider push by the Delhi government to audit and rehabilitate older flyovers that have been under sustained traffic stress. Both Zakhira and Seelampur have been identified as critical corridors requiring intervention due to structural fatigue and heavy usage.

Officials added that the repairs are aimed at ensuring commuter safety and maintaining traffic flow on two of the city’s key arterial routes.