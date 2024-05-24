Rahul takes on Modi in Cong’s push for Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the final day of campaigning in the national capital ahead of polling for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Post the rally, Rahul, and Congress candidates Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj took the Delhi Metro and interacted with their co-passengers. (HT Photo)

Speaking at an election rally in Dilshad Garden, east Delhi, in support of the Congress’ North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, Rahul referred to Modi’s statement “God has sent me” during a recent television interview and said that “if a commoner had made such a remark, people would have asked him to go get checked [by a psychiatrist]”. He also said the interview was conducted by four of Modi’s “chamchas” (sycophants).

“This person sent by ‘God’ only works for 22 people,” Rahul said, as he accused Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of working in cahoots with industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, who, he said, influence crucial policy. “When poor people demand roads, hospitals, and education, Narendra Modi does nothing,” he added.

Rahul also continued his criticism of the central government’s Agniveer scheme and said the INDIA bloc will “throw the scheme in the dustbin” if voted to power because “it is against the army and patriotism”.

“A soldier will be given the status of a martyr, pension, but ‘Agniveer’ will not get the status of a martyr, nor will they get a pension or social security,” said Rahul.

50% women’s reservation pledged

Rahul also pledged immediate reservation for women if elected. “These days, the contract system is being imposed on poor families, most of whom come from the Dalit, backward, and tribal classes. That is why Congress has guaranteed we will end the contract system in government jobs and PSUs. Prime Minister Modi passed the women’s reservation bill with great fanfare and said it would be implemented after 10 years. But Congress guarantees that we will provide immediate reservation to women in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and Vidhan Sabha. Women will also be given 50% reservation in central government jobs. Until women get participation, this country cannot progress,” he added.

“Nowadays, both men and women work in every field from agriculture to corporate. But when they both return in the evening, the second shift of women, who take care of the household, starts. Women work for 16 hours, but you don’t get anything for that extra eight hours of work,” he said.

Rahul also reiterated the INDIA bloc’s allegations against the BJP that the party will “change the Constitution” if it wins the Lok Sabha elections. “BJP leaders have openly said that they will change the Constitution... I want to tell the BJP and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) people not to dream... this is not within your control and you cannot do this. In front of you, millions of people of Hindustan are standing, the Congress party is standing. If you try to change the Constitution, see what happens,” he remarked.

The statements also came a day after the Election Commission of India reprimanded the BJP and Congress and asked the parties to refrain from making statements that give false impressions that “the Constitution may be abolished or sold”.

“In this election, the fight is for safeguarding the Indian Constitution. It is not simply a book, our Constitution carries thousands of years of ideological heritage of Gandhi, Ambedkar and Nehru,” the Congress leader said, adding that the BJP also “planned to end reservations”.

“Reservations have come from the Constitution... these people want to end reservations. We will not let reservations be removed,” said Rahul.

Post the rally, Rahul, and Congress candidates Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj took the Delhi Metro and interacted with their co-passengers.