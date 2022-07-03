Rains lash parts of Delhi, traffic snarls likely | Watch
- The weather department announced the onset of monsoon in the national capital on Thursday, June 30.
Rains lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday as part of an ongoing wet spell with the onset of monsoon. Although the showers brought relief from the scorching heat, it affected traffic on some of the busy roads.
Videos shared by news agency ANI showed flooded streets in areas like Mandi House, Tilak Marg and Pragati Maidan.
Watch:
The national capital previously received heavy rain on Thursday morning, bringing the temperature below 30 degrees Celsius.
Vehicular traffic movement went for a toss and the Delhi traffic police were kept busy on Friday as well in several parts of the city — especially south, west and north Delhi — owing to religious processions, waterlogging, as well as road repair works being carried out by civic agencies.
Earlier this week, the weather department had said weather conditions were favourable for further advance of monsoon in several parts of northern and central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana.
The IMD said it expects rains to continue across northwest India, including Delhi, till July 6, with a ‘yellow alert’ in place for the days in the interim.
“For the next three days (Friday-Sunday), peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 20-25 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘upper end of satisfactory’ due to expected rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 35 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.0-1.5 km) maintains moderate ventilation by convection improving air quality,” the forecast had read on Thursday.
