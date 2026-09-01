Ready for sewer work in 8 Delhi slums, DJB tells NGT

In a progress report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) stated that it is ready to carry out sewer connectivity work at eight JJ clusters in Delhi, but has been unable to do so due to a lack of information provided by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). (Photo for representation)

The progress report, dated August 29, refers to sewer connectivity work to be carried out at Sewa Camp and Shiva Camp in Vasant Vihar, and S.P./J.P. Colony, Ambedkar Basti West, Leprosy Colony, Parvatiya Camp, Ravi Dass Camp, and Hanuman Camp in R.K. Puram.

The report states that it has identified the “broad and site-specific feasible solutions, however, the technically feasible single discharge points required for taking up the corresponding DJB works and clearances have not yet been provided by DUSIB.

DJB added that the work for sewer connectivity at these locations depends on the sewage being collected and made available by the DUSIB at a technically feasible single point, as the DJB “cannot technically connect multiple scattered and unregulated sewage outlets directly into the existing sewer network without the requisite foundational collection infrastructure being provided within the JJ clusters.”

DJB’s report added that on June 6 and July 2 this year, it had requested DUSIB to provide the required information. Additionally, some areas in the cluster require the installation of a decentralised sewage treatment plant (DSTP). DJB has stated it is ready to install the structures but requires DUSIB to make the sites available, along with the required permissions, NOCs, and clearances.

DJB has requested NGT to direct DUSIB to place on record a comprehensive, “cluster-wise and time-bound” action plan indicating the timelines for the above work.