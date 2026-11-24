The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has written to Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu objecting to the non-inclusion of its elected representative in the newly constituted Delhi Medical Council (DMC). Representative excluded from Delhi Medical Council, medical association seeks LG’s intervention more

The reconstituted DMC was notified on November 18 with 24 members, including four nominated by the Delhi government, 10 representatives from medical colleges and institutions, eight elected members and two ex-officio members.

In its letter to the LG, seen by HT, the DMC said, that the DMA had received a notification directing it to conduct the election for “one post to the DMC within one month and submit the result to the DMC”.

Despite having completed the process, “It is surprising to note that the representation of the DMA has been omitted from the said notification.”

The DMA also said it had not received any prior communication seeking clarification about the election or the omission. Its members felt “let down” by the absence of their elected representative, Dr Girish Tyagi, the letter said, seeking the LG’s intervention “on priority”.

The DMA’s letter was also sent to the chief minister, health minister, chief secretary and principal secretary (health), according to the letter.

The LG, health department, and the CM’s office did not respond queries send by HT.

The DMC is the statutory regulator responsible for registration of medical practitioners and matters relating to professional conduct and ethics in Delhi. It also examines complaints of medical negligence and professional misconduct. It was dissolved in June 2025 amid allegations of financial irregularities.