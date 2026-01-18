Republic Day rehearsals: Vehicle restrictions set for 3 days

Parts of central Delhi will see traffic congestion from Monday to Wednesday due to restrictions on vehicular movement on and around Kartavya Path for Republic Day parade rehearsals, as per Delhi Police. The rehearsals will take place from 10.15am to 12.30pm on the three days and movement from Kartavya Path to Rafi Marg, Janpath, Mansingh Road and C-Hexagon crossing will be restricted. During the rehearsals on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, the traffic police said in their advisory issued on Friday night.

“The traffic restrictions will be in place to facilitate uninterrupted rehearsals of Republic Day parade on the traditional route from Vijay Chowk to C-Hexagon on the Kartavya Path. Since traffic will be diverted during the rehearsals, congestion is likely to take place on the routes like Rafi Marg, Janpath Road, Mansingh Road and the C-Hexagon, also called the India Gate Circle,” a senior traffic police officer said.

Through the advisory, the traffic police have suggested alternate routes for commuters. For those travelling between north and south Delhi, the advisory has suggested the Ring Road route via Sarai Kale Khan, IP flyover, and Rajghat. Commuters can also use Lajpat Rai Marg – Mathura Road – Bhairon Road – Ring Road, or the Aurobindo Marg – Safdarjung Road – Kamal Attaturk Marg – Kautilya Marg – Sardar Patel Marg – Mother Teresa Crescent – RML – Baba Kharak Singh Marg route.

The other two routes can be Prithvi Raj Road – Subramaniam Bharti Marg – Mathura Road – Bhairon Road – Ring Road, and Barfkhana – Azad Market – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Panchkuian Road – Hanuman Murti – Vande Matram Marg – Dhaula Kuan.

Those travelling between east and west Delhi may take the Ring Road – Bhairon Road – Mathura Road – Subramaniam Bharti Marg – Safdarjung Road – Panchsheel Marg – Upper Ridge Road/Vande Matram Marg. They can also use the Ring Road – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Mall Road – Azadpur route or the Ring Road – Bhairon Road – Mathura Road – Lodhi Road – Aurobindo Marg – Safdarjung Road – Teen Murti Marg – Vande Matram Marg route.

Similarly, commuters travelling between east and southwest may take the Ring Road towards Vande Matram Marg and vice versa. People going to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat from south Delhi may use the Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street - Mandir Marg/Baba Kharak Singh Marg route or the Ring Road – Vande Matram Marg – Link Road – Panchkuian Road and the Ring Road – Sardar Patel Marg – 11 Murti – Mother Teresa Crescent – RML roundabout – North Avenue or Baba Kharak Singh Marg to reach their destinations.

“Motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg – Mother Teresa Crescent – RML roundabout – Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street – Mandir Marg and proceed further to North and New Delhi,” the officer added.