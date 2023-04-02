Restore Sanjay lake by June 30, says Delhi LG

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Sunday visited Sanjay Lake in east Delhi and directed officials to undertake immediate steps to restore and rejuvenate the dying water body by June 30. One of the largest lakes in the Capital, Sanjay Lake has been reduced into a pond of muck over the years due to neglect. Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Sunday visited Sanjay Lake in east Delhi. The lake has reduced due to neglect. (HT Photo)

“The LG instructed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to carry out thorough de-silting and dredging of the lake and deepen it by 2.5 metres before the onset of monsoon,” the LG office said in a statement. It was LG’s second visit to Sanjay Lake, the first was on November 5 last year.

Spread over 54 acres with 172 acres of land, the lake is east Delhi’s biggest green asset and the most striking feature of the park it is situated in. “After it is deepened by 2.5 meters, this lake will be able to hold nearly 53 million litres of water. The LG issued instructions to DDA to prepare a rejuvenation plan within one week and complete the dredging and de-silting work before the monsoon arrives. This will rejuvenate the lake naturally while recharging the groundwater simultaneously,” the LG office said.

The LG office said the Saxena has accorded top priority to the restoration and rejuvenation of water bodies to recharge the groundwater, make Delhi self-reliant for its water requirements, and create blue-green assets in the Capital.

“A number of steps like the rejuvenation of the water body at Roshanara Bagh, restoration of ancient Anang Tal Baoli, developing three water bodies at Baansera, rejuvenation of Bhalswa Lake, etc., have been taken in recent times. Further, DDA is creating 5 water bodies in the Dwarka region that will be used for storing the overflowing water during the monsoons. At the same time, the feasibility of utilising the depressions in Asola Bhati mines for water conservation is also being explored,” the LG office said.

During the visit, the LG also took stock of the ongoing dredging and de-silting work on the eastern side of Sanjay Lake. “The LG was informed that new pipelines were being laid to channelise the rainwater from NH-24 which runs parallel to Sanjay Lake, and several other adjoining areas, into the lake. Sewage discharge from certain residential pockets has been completely checked so as to maintain the quality of water to support aquatic flora and fauna,” the LG office said.