RFID entry, travelators and more: ISBTs in Delhi to get ₹34 crore infrastructure upgrade

The revamp, which is estimated to cost ₹34 crore, will include civil, electrical and electromechanical repairs along with the installation of modern passenger information systems, RFID-based entry monitoring and expansion of commercial and passenger facilities, according to DTIDC officials. The project was first announced by chief minister Rekha Gupta in May 2025.

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) will begin a comprehensive upgrade of the city’s three interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) at Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan next month, with a target to complete it within six months, officials familiar with the project said.

“LED display boards showing real-time bus arrival and departure information and RFID-based boom barriers will be installed to improve operational monitoring. The project includes maintenance and upgrade of electrical systems, building infrastructure, passenger amenities and security systems to ensure efficient functioning,” a senior official, not wishing to be named, said.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort by the Delhi government to redevelop the city’s ISBTs into world-class passenger terminals with airport-like infrastructure and modern amenities. As part of the redevelopment road map, facilities such as level escalators and travelators (moving walkways) will be installed to facilitate easier movement of passengers within terminals, reducing the need to walk long distances. These upgrades are intended to ensure systematic boarding and improved passenger flow, officials said.

The plan also encompasses setting up automated ticketing machines, digital information systems, improved waiting lounges and entertainment areas to enhance passenger convenience. Officials said the DTIDC’s ongoing upgrade will complement these long-term redevelopment plans by strengthening core infrastructure and improving existing systems.

The redevelopment plans also include construction of multilevel parking structures capable of accommodating buses and private vehicles, along with expanded passenger concourses and departure zones. Facilities, such as food courts, cloakrooms, baby feeding and changing area, modern waiting areas and passenger lounges, will also be developed within the terminals.

A significant portion of ISBT land will be developed as integrated commercial hubs featuring shopping complexes, cafes, offices, budget hotels, student housing and other commercial spaces. These additions are expected to generate revenue while improving passenger experience.

“Commercial kiosks and passenger service facilities will be enhanced as part of the infrastructure upgrade to improve amenities available at the terminals. While giving a better experience to passengers, it will also increase revenue for the department,” a second transport department official said.

Authorities said the ISBT redevelopment is being planned as part of a broader multimodal transport integration strategy. The upgraded terminals will feature seamless connectivity with Metro stations, railway stations and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), allowing easier transfers between different modes of transport.

Elevated concourses, pedestrian-friendly access routes and vehicle-free zones will be developed to streamline passenger movement and reduce congestion within terminal premises. Officials said that once the revamp begins, the department will also coordinate with the traffic police to ensure smoother traffic circulation outside the ISBTs while reducing on-street haphazard parking in the area.

Sarai Kale Khan, which will serve as a major multimodal hub integrating bus, train, Metro and RRTS services, is expected to play a key role in improving connectivity across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

“The ISBTs operate round the clock and require continuous maintenance and monitoring of all systems, including electrical installations, surveillance systems and passenger facilities,” a DTIDC official said.

The project will involve mechanised housekeeping, sanitation upgrades and expanding passenger-facing services to improve maintenance standards.

The revamp is part of the Delhi government’s effort to develop the ISBTs into integrated transit hubs, officials said.