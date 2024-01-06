RS polls: Court allows AAP MP to file nomination

A Delhi court on Saturday allowed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to visit the office of the returning officer on January 8 to file his nomination forms for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. **EDS, YEARENDERS 2023: PERSONALITIES IN THE NEWS**New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court by the Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000164A) (PTI)

Singh, one of Delhi’s three Rajya Sabha MPs, is currently in judicial custody in connection with the money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday the schedule for legislators to elect three Rajya Sabha members from Delhi, setting the polling date for January 19. The three Rajya Sabha seats are currently held by the AAP — Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta, and Narain Dass Gupta — with their six-year terms ending on January 27. On Friday, the AAP renominated Singh and Gupta for second terms in the upper house of Parliament.

Singh, who was taken into Enforcement Directorate custody on October 4, sought permission from a Delhi court on Friday to sign his papers for renomination to Rajya Sabha, which was granted.

Special judge MK Nagpal allowed the application and issued directions to the jail superintendent to produce Singh before the returning officer at 11am on January 8 and January 10. The court also directed that Singh could remain there till the process of filing the nomination forms and the scrutiny of documents was complete.

However, the court also directed that adequate security arrangements shall be made, and Singh shall not be allowed to use mobile phones or talk with any accused, suspect, witness, or media persons.

On January 4, the court had allowed Singh to sign his nomination forms and other related documents as presented before him by his counsel or family members in jail.

Singh was arrested by ED on October 4 for his alleged role in corruption linked to the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. He has denied all charges and the party has said the case, being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and ED, stems from “political vendetta”.