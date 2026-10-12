Retired IAS officer, son arrested over fatal Delhi Metro altercation
Police identified the accused as Sanjay Pratap Singh, a retired IAS officer and resident of Sector 44, and his son, Sidharth Singh, both residents of Noida.
A 65-year-old retired IAS officer and his 36-year-old advocate son have been arrested after a 48-year-old man died following an alleged physical altercation over a seat reserved for senior citizens inside a Delhi Metro train on Thursday, police said on Sunday.
Police identified the deceased as Pawan Sharma, who was travelling with his mother, Durga Devi, 65, to Yamuna Vihar.
Police identified the accused as Sanjay Pratap Singh, a retired IAS officer and resident of Sector 44, and his son, Sidharth Singh, both residents of Noida.
“According to the investigation, a dispute broke out after Sanjay Pratap and his son Sidharth boarded the train at Mandi House metro station”, a senior officer said.
The two accused allegedly got into an argument with Sharma and his mother over the senior citizen seats they were occupying, and it escalated into a physical altercation, the officer said.
Also Read | Ex-IAS officer's son brutally assaults woman for refusing proposal in UP's Bithoor, arrested
Sharma taken to hospital
Sharma fell unconscious after the train reached Supreme Court metro station and was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Also Read | Ex-chief secretary’s son posed as IPS, RAW and army officer, swindled lakhs; arrested
Police register case
Police were then informed at the hospital, and a case was registered under sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a statement given by Sharma’s mother.
The court produced the two accused and remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.
Investigation into the altercation
Police have not yet disclosed the precise nature of the injuries sustained by Sharma during the altercation, or the medical findings that established the cause of death.
A DMRC official said, “As soon as the incident was reported, both were deboarded. The injured one was sent immediately to hospital, whereas the other one was handed over to police”.
Frequently Asked Questions
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.