Retired IAS officer, son arrested over fatal Delhi Metro altercation

A 65-year-old retired IAS officer and his 36-year-old advocate son have been arrested after a 48-year-old man died following an alleged physical altercation over a seat reserved for senior citizens inside a Delhi Metro train on Thursday, police said on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as Pawan Sharma, who was travelling with his mother, Durga Devi, 65, to Yamuna Vihar. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Police identified the deceased as Pawan Sharma, who was travelling with his mother, Durga Devi, 65, to Yamuna Vihar.

Police identified the accused as Sanjay Pratap Singh, a retired IAS officer and resident of Sector 44, and his son, Sidharth Singh, both residents of Noida.

“According to the investigation, a dispute broke out after Sanjay Pratap and his son Sidharth boarded the train at Mandi House metro station”, a senior officer said.

The two accused allegedly got into an argument with Sharma and his mother over the senior citizen seats they were occupying, and it escalated into a physical altercation, the officer said.

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Sharma taken to hospital Sharma fell unconscious after the train reached Supreme Court metro station and was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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Police register case Police were then informed at the hospital, and a case was registered under sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a statement given by Sharma’s mother.

The court produced the two accused and remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.

Investigation into the altercation Police have not yet disclosed the precise nature of the injuries sustained by Sharma during the altercation, or the medical findings that established the cause of death.

A DMRC official said, “As soon as the incident was reported, both were deboarded. The injured one was sent immediately to hospital, whereas the other one was handed over to police”.