New Delhi, The Saket Bar Association on Wednesday supported the lawyers' strike across Delhi courts on May 14 over the Delhi High Court's inaction regarding their demands for improved and upgraded court infrastructure and working conditions. Saket Bar Association extends support to Delhi lawyers' strike on May 14

On Tuesday, the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi called for a strike to abstain from work.

In a circular issued to advocates, the association said it fully supported the call for abstention from judicial work and appealed to members to participate in the protest collectively.

"The Saket Bar Association firmly believes that the bar is an indispensable stakeholder in the justice delivery system and that decisions directly affecting advocates, litigants, and District courts must not be taken unilaterally without proper consultation with the bar," the circular said.

The move comes a day after the committee announced the strike, alleging that the "most genuine and basic demands" of bar bodies were being persistently ignored by the Delhi High Court and its committees.

The Saket Bar Association said the abstention from work was aimed at pressing for strong enhancement of the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts, meaningful consultation with bar associations on matters affecting district courts.

It said the demands included protection of the professional rights, dignity and independence of advocates, and fair and consultative policy formulation relating to the functioning of district courts and administration of justice.

In its May 11 circular, the coordination committee expressed "deep concern and serious anguish" over what it described as an arbitrary and non-consultative approach in taking decisions affecting district courts and advocates.

The committee said repeated requests, representations and suggestions made by bar associations were being disregarded and decisions affecting lakhs of litigants and thousands of lawyers were being taken without appreciating the practical realities faced in district courts across Delhi.

Calling for unity among advocates, the association urged members to extend "wholehearted cooperation" in the larger interest of the institution, legal fraternity and justice delivery system.

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