SC calls for single entity to manage Ridge forests, seeks proposal by May 29

The Supreme Court on Monday suggested the creation of a single “consolidated” authority to manage the ecologically sensitive Ridge forests in the Capital, and directed the Delhi government to consult the central empowered committee (CEC) and submit a common proposal for improved Ridge management by Thursday (May 29). The Supreme Court. (ANI)

The Delhi Ridge, considered the “green lung” of the Capital, is the northernmost extension of the ancient Aravalli range. It stretches from Gujarat through Rajasthan and Haryana before culminating in Delhi, and is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna. It plays a critical role in mitigating the effects of pollution in the city.

The matter was heard as part of the ongoing TN Godavarman case, which deals with forest and wildlife protection across the country. The issue of encroachment on the Ridge arose in a separate petition filed in the MC Mehta case being heard by a different bench, which flagged concerns about the Ridge’s degradation and referred the matter to the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai.

On Monday, a bench led by the CJI said, “We can have one consolidated authority instead of multiple agencies.”

The proposal came after amicus curiae and senior advocate K Parmeshwar told the court about the fragmented management of the Ridge, with bodies such as the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Ridge Management Board (RMB), and even the Delhi High Court passing overlapping orders—often with little enforcement on the ground.

Parmeshwar said that a report prepared by the CEC in May 2023 provided a detailed account of the encroachments and deteriorating management of the Ridge. “The other bench hearing MC Mehta termed the findings ‘shocking’ and passed directions related to encroachments on non-forest land,” he said.

The CEC was set up by the Supreme Court of India in 2002 to monitor and ensure compliance with its orders related to forest and environmental issues.

The CEC, in its findings, noted that Delhi’s Ridge is divided into four parts: Northern Ridge (87 hectares), Central Ridge (864 ha), South Central Ridge in Mehrauli (626 ha), and Southern Ridge (6,200 ha). The expert panel could access data only for land owned by the Delhi government’s forest department, which manages 6,626 hectares—of which approximately 308.55 hectares, or 5%, is currently encroached upon.

The CEC report flagged not only widespread encroachment but also a rising trend in the diversion of Ridge land for non-forest uses. “The management of the Ridge land does not seem to be up to the mark... 5% is under encroachment, rate of diversion is on rise and 4% has been diverted,” it observed.

Between 2015 and 2020, 117.97 hectares of Ridge land were diverted. Between 2020 and 2025, that figure rose to 183.88 hectares—taking the total diverted land since 2015 to nearly 302 hectares, or around 4% of the total Ridge area.

The CEC’s data showed that only 91 hectares had been freed from encroachment in the last five years, and warned that actual figures could be much higher. “These are official figures and actual encroachment can be much more and can be found out only after the entire boundary of Delhi Ridge is secured by geo-tagged pillars,” the report stated.

The bench, also comprising Justice AG Masih, asked the Delhi government, represented by additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, to coordinate with the CEC and submit a unified proposal. “Let there be a uniform procedure prescribed. By Thursday, suggest something so that we can pass orders,” the court said.

The original Ridge notification, issued in 1994, covered 7,777 hectares. This was extended in 1996 to include the Nanakpura Ridge under Section 4 of the Forest Act, taking the notified forest area to 7,784 hectares. However, ownership of the Ridge is split among multiple agencies, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) holding a significant portion.