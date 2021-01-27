Security to stay tight, no plans to shut down borders, Delhi metro today
- Following the violence at Central Delhi’s ITO, East Delhi and several other parts, Delhi’s borders in East Delhi as well as the DND was briefly blocked.
Entry into several parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi areas will be limited on Wednesday with police deciding to maintain tight security across the Capital and monitor for any more gathering of farmers with tractors, according to officials who said they were holding talks to ensure protesters retreat to sites at the borders.
A senior police official, who asked not to be named, said vigil will also be tightened at the city’s borders, although there are no plans to close them or the sensitive areas in the Capital as of now.
Following the violence at Central Delhi’s ITO, East Delhi and several other parts, Delhi’s borders in East Delhi as well as the DND was briefly blocked.
“Depending on the situation on Wednesday, we will take a call. The protesters are retreating to the borders. If miscreants try to gather at any vital installation on Wednesday, we will take the call accordingly,” the officer said.
The official added that police personnel and reinforcements from paramilitary units will continue to patrol the city, especially places in the New Delhi district. On Tuesday, 150 companies of paramilitary forces — about 20,000 personnel — was brought in from outside to secure the national Capital.
Following directions from the Delhi Police, the DMRC on Tuesday closed its Green Line (Inderlok to Mundka) as tension escalated on Tikri border and later shut operations on its Grey Line (Dwarka to Najafgarh). While the services on Grey line, which was closed for commuters around 3.20pm, resumed after two hours, DMRC decided to keep all the stations closed on the Green Line for the entire day.
DMRC officials said that as of Tuesday night, they have no plans to shut any metro station on Wednesday.
Officials said that they shut operations or gates after police’s instructions whenever there is an apprehension of law and order problems at the metro lines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: The cream roll flâneur
- A street hawker, Muhammed Nadeem, travels to most parts of Delhi-NCR.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One protester dies at ITO, 86 police personnel hurt
- One of the police personnel who has a head injury is “critical” and is admitted to the intensive care unit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: Rampage at Red Fort’s ramparts
- The farmers were not supposed to be at Red Fort at all. The monument did not fall along the pre-decided routes the three rallies were to take.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security to stay tight, no plans to shut down borders, Delhi metro today
- Following the violence at Central Delhi’s ITO, East Delhi and several other parts, Delhi’s borders in East Delhi as well as the DND was briefly blocked.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Violence at farmers' tractor rally: What went wrong in the police plan?
- Police officers estimate that the city was overrun by around 200,000-250,000 protesters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, BJP, Congress train guns at each other for protest violence
- Thousands of protesters who had been camping on Delhi’s borders with Hayana and Uttar Pradesh, stormed into the city, riding tractors, breaking through barriers and clashing with the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police, farmers fought pitched battle at Nangloi
- Sporadic clashes continued between till late in the evening, even as the vast majority of the protestors continued their parade without incidence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC seeks Google’s advice on removal of offensive posts
- The court was hearing a plea by a law student from Bengaluru who alleged that her photographs were mischievously and illegally lifted from social media websites and uploaded on pornographic websites.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: Tractors as weapons in the fiercest of face-offs
- The scenes of farmers charging at police with their tractors were caught on camera.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: As most went off track, some groups stuck to agreed plan
- Baldev Singh, a member of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda), said they marched on the agreed upon route because they wanted the protests to remain peaceful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: Within hours, cheers, celebration at Tikri gave way to chaos
- At many places, local residents showered flower petals on the rally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: March to ITO began at Ghazipur
- By 9.30am, a group of farmers started the march; they also used trolleys attached to the tractors, despite agreeing not to use them in their previous discussions with the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: Violence started at Singhu, one barrier at a time
- Singhu Border has been the most prominent protest site for the farmers at Delhi’s border for the last two months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day weekend shopping therapy: Sale, discounts were a hit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally drops to 157
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox