Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi
Seelampur: 3 more nabbed for killing minor for ‘joining rival gang’

ByJignasa Sinha
May 20, 2025 10:56 AM IST

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood near a park bench by a patrolling team on Friday night in a park in Seelampur

Two days after the Delhi Police arrested a man and apprehended a minor for killing a 16-year-old boy in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, the police said on Monday that they had arrested another man, and apprehended two more minors.

During interrogation, the DCP said, the accused revealed that all of them, including the victim, belonged to the same gang. (File Photo)
All accused are members of the same gang, police said. The victim, too, was a member of their gang. The accused allegedly killed the victim because he left their gang to join a rival gang, said police.

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood near a park bench by a patrolling team on Friday night in a park in Seelampur. They rushed him to JPC Hospital where he was declared dead.

Police identified the victim and contacted his family in Maujpur.

“We started looking for suspects, CCTVs and other evidence. The victim was attacked with different objects and it looked like a planned murder. We sent out teams to scan the nearby CCTVs, and a group of young men were seen at the park around the same time of incident,” said a senior police officer.

Hareshwar V Swami, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (northeast) said that within hours, a police team identified the minors, traced their movements and caught two people — a 23-year-old man and a minor.

“Their interrogation and further searches led us to other accused. We caught them on Sunday. Of the five accused, three are minors,” he added.

“The accused revealed that they used to commit crimes together. But recently, the victim started associating with another group which led to internal conflicts. They were upset that he was leaving their gang and joining a rival gang. To confront him, they invited him to a nearby park and scolded him. When he refused to listen, they started attacking him,” another officer said. The accused attacked the minor with stones, bricks and a razor blade, said the DCP, adding that these weapons were seized from the park.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Seelampur: 3 more nabbed for killing minor for 'joining rival gang'
Follow Us On