Six arrested for gunpoint robbery in west Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested six people, including a woman, days after robbers broke into a woman’s house in Ranjit Nagar, threatened her at gunpoint, and fled with cash. Police said a toy gun was used in the crime and ₹26,000 of the stolen money has been recovered.

The incident occurred on October 5 around 7pm when two men entered the house of the complainant who lives alone, threatened her and two domestic helps, and locked them in a bathroom before escaping with ₹5 lakh in cash. The woman, who lives alone, belongs to a family involved in the property business.

Deputy commissioner of police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said CCTV footage from the area showed four suspects conducting a recce a day before the incident. “Based on information we gathered from secret informers, technical surveillance and field intelligence, we arrested two accused – Sachin and Sandeep – from Baljeet Nagar. Their questioning led to the arrest of another local, Kailash alias Ganju,” said Valsan.

During interrogation, police found that the complainant’s domestic help had tipped off the robbers and was promised a share of the loot. She was arrested with the help of women personnel, and ₹5,000 was recovered from her. Police also seized ₹21,000 from Sandeep.

The accused revealed that a man named Rahul had arranged for two men from Bijnor – Vikas Rathi and Akshay Kumar – to carry out the robbery. Following this lead, a team went to Bijnor, where they arrested Vikas and recovered the toy gun used in the crime. Akshay initially managed to flee but was caught after weeklong raids, police said.

According to Valsan, both Vikas and Akshay have previous criminal records, including cases of robbery, attempt to murder, and offences under the Arms Act and Gangster Act in Bijnor. Efforts are underway to track down Rahul, who remains absconding.