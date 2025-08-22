Son held for killing parents, brother in south Delhi; suicide attempt foiled

A day after a couple in their 40s and their 24-year-old son were found with their throats slit at their Satbari Kharak Village home in south Delhi, police on Thursday confirmed that the murders were committed by the couple’s younger son, 22, who was apprehended after a failed suicide attempt at the AIIMS Metro station. According to officials, the accused, identified as Siddharth Singh, attempted to jump in front of a moving train at 12.39pm on Thursday. (Representational image)

According to officials, the accused, identified as Siddharth Singh, attempted to jump in front of a moving train at 12.39pm on Thursday. “A timely emergency brake applied by the train’s driver saved his life,” a Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP) officer said. He was handed over to DMRP personnel at the INA Metro police station, who later alerted the investigating team. Singh was taken into custody and booked for murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Maidangarhi police station.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official confirmed the incident, stating the man, later identified as Siddharth, was seen standing on the edge of the metro track at platform number 2 of AIIMS metro station, from where he subsequently jumped on the tracks. “The CCTV observer promptly alerted the station control room and an oncoming metro train was alerted and asked to halt. The man only suffered minor injuries and was pulled from the tracks by our team and handed over to a head constable from the INA metro station,” said a CISF official, adding prompt action helped ensure no untoward incident happened.

The triple murder was discovered on Wednesday evening at the family’s two-storey house. Police said the crime came to light after they were informed that a person had slit his hand inside the house with a knife. When officers arrived, they found Siddharth missing and his parents and elder brother dead.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said Singh had become the prime suspect after he telephoned a friend, admitting that he had killed his family members and did not want to live in the house.

Investigators said Singh had been undergoing psychiatric treatment for the past 12 years. “During initial interrogation, Siddharth revealed that his family members, his mother and brother in particular, were distressed mentally, emotionally and financially due to his prolonged poor mental health condition and the psychiatric treatment. He claims he wanted them and himself free from the sufferings. Hence, he decided to first kill them and then himself,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

Police said they are interrogating Singh to establish whether he was influenced by anyone and to track his movements after the killings.