Spike in Punjab farm fires kicks off BJP-AAP row

With nearly 200 fresh stubble-burning incidents reported in Punjab on Monday, the cumulative tally this paddy harvesting season rose to 4,657, according to the latest monitoring report of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Monday’s figure came a day after the state recorded its sharpest single-day spike, with 1,152 farm fires reported on Sunday.

Monday’s figure came a day after the state recorded its sharpest single-day spike, with 1,152 farm fires reported on Sunday. This means nearly 30% of all stubble-burning incidents recorded this season occurred in just 48 hours.

Political blame-game over the surge The sudden surge also triggered a political blame-game, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government alleging a tenfold increase in farm fires on Diwali, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Punjab, accused it of deflecting attention from its failure to curb firecracker use in Delhi.

At a press conference on Monday, Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra described the sudden spike in stubble-burning incidents on Diwali as “suspicious” and urged Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to order an investigation and register FIRs wherever fields were deliberately set on fire.

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Mishra said the Delhi government had examined satellite data showing a sharp rise in reported fire locations in Punjab on Diwali compared with the preceding three days. “Satellite data showed around 100 to 125 fire incidents each on November 5, 6 and 7, while the figure rose to nearly 1,200 on November 8,” he said.

He also called for the examination of phone records of local representatives in the affected areas. Mishra further alleged that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Punjab’s Malout, Abohar and Sangrur had crossed 1,200, with Sangrur recording an AQI of 1,651 in the early hours of Monday.

AAP rejects claims about Delhi’s pollution Responding to the allegations, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj dismissed the suggestion that the sudden increase in Punjab’s farm fires could explain Delhi’s pollution levels immediately after Diwali.

“Even if your Punjab theory is believed, smoke takes 2-3 days to travel from Punjab to Delhi. Stubble burnt on Diwali night in Punjab cannot reach Delhi in 10 minutes. Have some shame and stop committing fraud with Delhi’s AQI data. People can get very sick and even die because of your pollution data manipulation,” he said in a post on X.