Delhi pollution monitors went dark as AQI surged on Diwali

PM2.5 readings, which capture levels of smoke, at many of Delhi’s air monitoring stations went blank on Diwali night as they climbed towards 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre, pulling down the capital’s official air quality index (AQI) for the day after, HT’s analysis of records kept by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows. The highest reading in CPCB’s records for the night was exactly 1,000.0, at Sirifort for the 15 minutes from 4.45am and at ITO for the 15 minutes from 6.15am. (Hindustan Times/ Representational) The missing hours, filled partially by on Monday evening by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), one of the three agencies that run the stations, show the smoke reaching a peak level of 3,744 µg/m³, more than 60 times the national 24-hour standard of 60. CPCB did not explain the outage. A Delhi government official, who asked not to be named, acknowledged a glitch but gave no details: “The air quality monitors are giving hourly data. There were some technical glitches but all our 43 stations are giving data.”

Deep Dive Why did Delhi’s PM2.5 readings disappear on Diwali night? How high did Delhi’s PM2.5 levels reach after the missing Diwali readings were released? How did the missing PM2.5 readings affect Delhi’s official AQI after Diwali?

While the PM2.5 data was missing, the stations were still working. All through the night they kept sending readings for gases such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and ozone. For the 1am hour on November 9, 38 of the 39 long-standing Delhi stations HT examined sent a nitrogen dioxide reading while 13 sent one for PM2.5. The PM2.5 readings mostly stopped just as they neared 1,000 µg/m³, and no reading in CPCB’s records for the night went past that figure. DPCC’s release on Monday evening showed how high the missing readings had gone. Every one of the 125 station-hours missing from CPCB’s records at DPCC’s stations was above 1,000 on DPCC’s site. A station hour is one station’s reading for one hour. The readings dropped out somewhere between the stations and CPCB’s records, and the pattern points to a cut-off at about 1,000 µg/m³. Why it exists, and whether it is new, was not clear. Also Read | AQI of 387 in India would be nearly 1,500 in US and 10 in UK. Why the range is so wide The data gaps pulled the official figure down. Delhi’s AQI, the average of its stations’ scores over the past 24 hours, came in at 344 in CPCB’s 4pm bulletin on Monday, the day’s official reading, with the night’s worst hours missing from the stations’ averages. AQI is a composite number, capped at 500 for the official figure, that factors in readings of individual pollutants such as PM2.5. In CPCB’s 4pm bulletins since 2015, Delhi’s air has been worse the day after Diwali than in the day before it every year. This year’s initially published figures broke that run: 344 the day after, against 369 on Diwali eve.

Pollution in Delhi (HT PRINT)

The late evening revision by DPCC changed how air pollution this Diwali will be recorded. Counting the readings DPCC released, HT’s estimates show, the AQI in the bulletin would have read about 360. The 9am figure, 370 as published, would have been about 384. Both estimates leave the blanks at stations run by CPCB and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) as they are, so both are a floor. PM2.5 is fine dust, particles 2.5 micrometres across or smaller, and micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) is the unit for measuring how much of it is in the air. PM2.5 originates from burning, such as of firecrackers or paddy stubble. The highest reading in CPCB’s records for the night was exactly 1,000.0, at Sirifort for the 15 minutes from 4.45am and at ITO for the 15 minutes from 6.15am. Last Diwali, 29 of the 39 stations recorded at least one hour averaging above 1,000, the highest 2,224 at NSIT Dwarka, according to OpenAQ’s copy of CPCB’s live feed.