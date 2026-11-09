BJP alleges conspiracy to worsen Delhi pollution, claims Punjab farm fires were ‘deliberate’

Delhi's pollution crisis, which worsened after Diwali firecrackers on Sunday night, triggered a political slugfest on Monday, with labour minister Kapil Mishra alleging that some people deliberately caused farm fires in the adjoining state of Punjab. Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra alleged sharp spike in stubble burning incidents in neighboring states, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Flagging a ‘conspiracy’ behind high number of farm fires in Punjab on Sunday evening, Mishra claimed that the Aam Admi Party (AAP) members from Delhi, who were allegedly in Punjab, may have been behind the conspiracy to pollute the national capital.

Also read: AQI of 387 in India would be nearly 1,500 in US and 10 in UK. Why the range is so wide

“A targeted campaign has been launched to defame Diwali and Sanatan. I want to urge Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to investigate the 1,200 fires that broke out yesterday evening and file FIRs. Check the phone records of the Aam Aadmi Party members from Delhi who are in Punjab to see how they began campaigning two days ago. They knew two days ago that the AQI would rise. And if they deliberately set fires, as appears to be the case, then they should be sent to jail,” Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.