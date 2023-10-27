Spike in Punjab farm fires; officials say peak in Nov

Punjab on Friday recorded a spike in farm fires with 766 incidents being recorded in the entire state, according to the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre. The number of farm fires recorded on Thursday was 589. The spike came even as the harvest season came to an end in some areas. HT Image

“As expected, the number has started rising in the last week of October and the peak of farm fires will be in the second and third week of November,” said a deputy commissioner of the state, requesting anonymity.

A major concern among authorities has been that the last four days have contributed to more than 50% of farm fires this year in the state, ever since PRSC started monitoring stubble burning on September 15. Tarn Taran on Friday recorded 104 cases, followed by Patiala where 98 cases were recorded while Sangrur recorded 97.

