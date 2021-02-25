State Bhavan canteens aka foodie’s delight: Heart of the state, back on a plate!
For food lovers wanting to explore cuisines from across India, saddi Dilli has loads to offer. Without worrying about the pandemic or crossing the city’s borders, head to these recently reopened state bhavans for economical, authentic regional fare!
Of Khaman Dhokla, Khandvi
With an assortment of dhokla, khichda, kadhi, halwa and even the option of Gujarati thali on the menu, this place is attracting denizens on all days of the week. “We are allowing walk-in guests, but as a mandatory precaution, we check everyone’s temperature at the entry. We clean the premises twice a day, to ensure safety of our patrons, and sanitisers and masks are compulsory for anyone to avail seating before we serve our delicious dishes,” says Ranjeet Verma, official posted at the canteen.
Where: Garvi Gujarat, 25-B, Akbar Road
Timing: 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 7.30pm to 9.30pm
Bengali food, khoob bhalo!
Mention Kosha Mangsho, Ilish to non vegetarians and Aloo Posto to vegetarians, and one is sure to start salivating! There’s also Bengali Special Thali, with the option of buffet and à la carte. You don’t have to worry about hygiene, as all servers wear masks, and sanitisation happens twice a day. Where: Bijoli Grill, Banga Bhawan, 3, Hailey Road, Connaught Place
Timing: 12.30pm to 10pm
Come to Goa...
Yearning for a trip to Goa? The pandemic might pause your travel plans, but can’t stop you from experiencing some mouth-watering Goan delicacies in Delhi. Contactless menu here allows you to order coastal dishes with the help of a cheery staff. Ila, a city-based professional in judicial services, says, “I had been missing Goan Prawn Curry, Butter Garlic Prawn, and decided to come here.”
Where: Viva O’ Viva, 14, Goa Niwas, Bir Tikendrajit Marg, Chanakyapuri
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Namma Karnataka
Craving a fluffy dosa with chutney for breakfast? Look no further than the beautiful blackboard here, which features menu for the day and does away with the need for paper menus. “One day, my husband was craving piping hot sambhar. So we visited here early morning, and were so relieved to see that they’ve adequate distance between tables, and everyone follows social distancing,” says Seema Asthana, a resident of RK Puram.
Where: Karnataka Food Centre, Delhi Karnataka Sangha Building, Sector 12, RK Puram
Timing: 8am to 10.30pm
Spicy, sassy, scrumptious
A spot that’s usually on the radar of foodies has recently reopened the canteen that houses bhavans of two states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. All those who miss the delectable idli, dosa, vada and sambhar are now heading back in full gusto. Rajani Jain, a Dwarka-based cooking instructor who recently visited here, says, “The premises have been renovated. The servers now have a uniform, there’s more space for dining, and the food remains as good as ever! I could spot a marginal increase in prices, but we are willing to pay that for food that’s available only here.”
Where: Andhra Pradesh Bhavan and Telangana Bhavan, 1, Ashoka Road
Timing: 8am to 10.30am, Noon to 3pm, 7.30pm to 10pm
Author tweets @bhagat_mallika
