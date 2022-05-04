Stir as Eid devotees asked to pay 25 to enter mosque in Feroz Shah Kotla fort

Heated arguments were witnessed after Muslims who came to offer Eid namaz at the mosque located in the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla fort, a 14th century Tughlaq era complex near ITO, on Tuesday were asked to pay an entry fee of ₹25 to access the complex.

Many who came from the neighbouring colonies, the Walled City and other parts of Delhi were seen arguing with the security guards at the entry gates of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument, delaying the namaz by around 20-30 minutes. Some visitors said they had not brought their wallets with them while others started making impromptu queues to book tickets, leading to much chaos.

Abdul Quddus, a resident of east Delhi near Akshardham, said no entry fee was ever charged to pray at the mosque on Eid and Fridays. “They have started this new fee rule only since the last three-four months,” he said.

Ali Fayyaz (35), a resident of Old Delhi, said, “There has been a change in the conduct of the authorities. At least on the occasion of Eid, this entry fee could have been done away with.”

The person manning the ticket counter said now both devotees and tourists need to take tickets and he was not aware of the arrangements earlier.

An official checking the tickets at the entrance said entry on Eid used to be free. “Now, tickets are needed on Fridays as well as festivals...More than 750 tickets were sold till noon on Tuesday,” the official said, asking not to be named.

An ASI official said prayers are not allowed at the site. “This has been the policy for many years now. However, there have been instances in the past where people have gone inside forcefully for prayers. ₹25 is the cost of entry ticket for visitors,” said an ASI official, asking not to be named.