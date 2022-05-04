Stir as Eid devotees asked to pay ₹25 to enter mosque in Feroz Shah Kotla fort
Heated arguments were witnessed after Muslims who came to offer Eid namaz at the mosque located in the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla fort, a 14th century Tughlaq era complex near ITO, on Tuesday were asked to pay an entry fee of ₹25 to access the complex.
Many who came from the neighbouring colonies, the Walled City and other parts of Delhi were seen arguing with the security guards at the entry gates of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument, delaying the namaz by around 20-30 minutes. Some visitors said they had not brought their wallets with them while others started making impromptu queues to book tickets, leading to much chaos.
Abdul Quddus, a resident of east Delhi near Akshardham, said no entry fee was ever charged to pray at the mosque on Eid and Fridays. “They have started this new fee rule only since the last three-four months,” he said.
Ali Fayyaz (35), a resident of Old Delhi, said, “There has been a change in the conduct of the authorities. At least on the occasion of Eid, this entry fee could have been done away with.”
The person manning the ticket counter said now both devotees and tourists need to take tickets and he was not aware of the arrangements earlier.
An official checking the tickets at the entrance said entry on Eid used to be free. “Now, tickets are needed on Fridays as well as festivals...More than 750 tickets were sold till noon on Tuesday,” the official said, asking not to be named.
An ASI official said prayers are not allowed at the site. “This has been the policy for many years now. However, there have been instances in the past where people have gone inside forcefully for prayers. ₹25 is the cost of entry ticket for visitors,” said an ASI official, asking not to be named.
Mohali: 4 injured in cylinder blast in shanty
Four persons were injured after a cylinder exploded in a shanty near Phase-10 on Tuesday night around 10 pm. As per information, some labourers were cooking food in the shanty at the time. The injured were identified as Aminder Kumar, 23, Amit Kumar, 26, Mankush, 25, and Sudheer Kumar, 24. The fire brigade was able to douse the flames within 30 minutes.
Chandigarh residents back in mosques to celebrate Eid after two years
After offering namaaz at home for the last two years in the wake of Covid-realted restrictions, city residents on Tuesday returned to celebrating Eid ul Fitr at mosques. The mosque in Sector 45 wore a joyous look and people , donned in white kurtas, visited the venue to offer the morning prayers. Owner of a sweet shop just outside the mosque, Mohammed Ibrahim added that the celebrations transcended communities as everyone came together to exchange wishes.
Unvaccinated children can attend offline classes in Chandigarh schools for now
Unvaccinated children between the ages of 12-18 will not be restricted from attending classes in physical mode from Wednesday. This decision was taken at a meeting called by UT adviser Dharam Pal to review the Covid positivity rate and vaccination status. UT had earlier decided to prohibit unvaccinated students from attending school from May 4. Parents, schools welcome move Meanwhile, both parents and schools have welcomed the move.
Freed of curbs, Eid festivities in old Delhi return after 2 years
Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic upended Delhi's traditional Eid festivities, celebrations returned to its full grandeur on Tuesday with the capital's major mosques, including the Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in the Walled City, witnessing large-scale participation in the early morning Eid namaz. Festivities continued through the day with families thronging marketplaces and partaking in iftars and community feasts. Jama Masjid held the Eid namaz around 6am.
Chandigarh | AAP issues show-cause notice to 6 MC councillors for voting against party lines
The Aam Aadmi Party has issued show-cause notices to six of its councillors for voting against party lines of an agenda item in the Chandigarh municipal corporation House meeting of April 30. Those put on notice are Jaswinder Kaur (ward 1), Suman Devi (ward 4), Poonam (ward 16), Taruna Mehta (ward 18), Prem Lata (ward 23) and Kuldeep Dhalor (ward 26). Most of them are considered close to former mayor and party leader, Subhash Chawla.
