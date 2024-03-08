 Students hit by Covid pandemic to get chance to complete DU degrees | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Students hit by Covid pandemic to get chance to complete DU degrees

Students hit by Covid pandemic to get chance to complete DU degrees

ByAheli Das
Mar 09, 2024 12:39 AM IST

Eligible students will be allowed to submit applications on the impact of the pandemic and give reasons for their extension

The executive council (EC) of the Delhi University passed a budget estimate of 1,717.45 crore for the financial year 2024-2025 in a meeting on Friday, EC members aware of the matter said, adding that the vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh has approved a special plan for students affected by the pandemic to complete their degrees.

The executive council also decided that students who have one paper left to complete the course will be given a special moderation of 10 marks. (HT Photo)
The executive council also decided that students who have one paper left to complete the course will be given a special moderation of 10 marks. (HT Photo)

Read here: Delhi University to set up WiFi network across its college campuses, sanctions 67.71 cr for project

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The meeting was presided over by Singh. The officials said that students in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years will be allowed to appear for the remaining papers required for completion of their degree.

According to the budget estimates, 553.95 crore was been kept for salaries — 307.32 crore for regular faculty salary and 123.68 crore for regular non-faculty. Another the other important headers, 122.95 crore was allocated for things such as leave encashment, children education allowance, medical reimbursement and retirement benefits, etc, and a budget estimate of 154.88 crore was presented for buildings, books and journals, laboratory equipment, classroom equipment and furniture, computers, campus development, CCTV surveillance, and other capital assets.

Singh said that a special committee will be formed to evaluate the requests of students who have exceeded their academic tenure at the university, following which eligible students who suffered from unfavourable circumstances during the Covid 19 will be allowed to sit for the relevant examinations to help them complete their degrees. Eligible students will be allowed to submit applications on the impact of the pandemic and give reasons for their extension. Singh said that each application will be assessed individually.

The executive council also decided that students who have one paper left to complete the course will be given a special moderation of 10 marks. It was also decided that candidates with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) will get a 75% concession in total fee for admission to PhD, said a DU official, requesting anonymity.

Read here: Economic survey: What’s helping Delhi economy revive after the pandemic?

The approval received from the ministry of education regarding the creation of teaching and non-teaching posts for the Faculty of Technology was also discussed. Singh said there will be eight professors, 16 for associate professors and 48 assistant professors, in addition to 48 positions for non-teaching staff.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On