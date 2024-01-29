Technical staff in Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital protest

Around 47 technical staffers at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak hospital staged a demonstration on Monday and boycotted elective surgeries in the hospital, protesting against the non-payment of their salaries for several months. The hospital administration said that the salaries will be disbursed as soon as clearance is received from the health department. (HT Archive)

An OT technician, who was part of the protest on Monday, said the technicians, along with some nursing staff, met the hospital’s medical director to discuss the disbursement of the pending salaries. The OT technicians have allegedly not received their salaries for the last 10 months while the nursing staff claims to have not received their salaries for the last four months.

“We have been protesting against the non-payment of our salaries for several months now. We spoke to the medical director today and were assured that the file for disbursement of the payments has already been sent to the Secretariat, but these have become hollow promises now,” the technician said, requesting anonymity.

The hospital administration said that the salaries will be disbursed as soon as clearance is received from the health department. “We are sorting the matter and the salaries will be released soon,” Lok Nayak Hospital said.

The protesting staffers in question were hired in 2021 to manage intensive care unit (ICU) patients at the Covid care centre at Ramlila Maidan. After the makeshift centre was shut down, these technicians were absorbed at Lok Nayak Hospital, where they currently manage OT operations, ventilators for critically ill patients, and assist in administering anaesthesia for surgery patients.