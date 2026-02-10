New Delhi, A 35-year-old tempo driver was killed in a collision with a car while he was repairing his vehicle on the Outer Ring Road in north Delhi Tuesday morning, police said. Tempo driver crushed to death by car while changing tyre in north Delhi

The incident that took place on the Burari-Wazirabad stretch, opposite Dheerpur ITI, was reported around 8.17 am at the Wazirabad Police Station.

The police found Vijay, a resident of Nangloi, with his head crushed at the spot.

Vijay worked as a tempo driver with a private transport company in Delhi, a police officer said.

According to the police, another tempo driver, Shubham, who works with the same transport company, was present at the spot. He told investigators that Vijay was on his way to Seelampur early in the morning with his tempo, popularly known as 'Chhota Haathi', loaded with scrap material.

Near Dheerpur ITI, Vijay found that the rear tyre of his tempo was punctured, and he called Shubham for help.

"Shubham reached the spot and noticed that the tempo was parked near the central verge of the Outer Ring Road. Vijay was placing a jack at the rear of the vehicle to change the tyre when a Honda Brio car coming from behind hit him, crushing his head. He died on the spot," the officer said.

The car was found parked at the scene of the accident. Its 31-year-old driver, Ghaziabad resident Deepak Grover, told police that he works in a BPO and was returning home after meeting a friend in Janak Puri.

He claimed that he failed to notice the tempo near the central verge, which led to the accident, the officer said.

On the statement of Shubham, a case has been registered under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS.

Vijay had dropped out after class 10 and had been driving a tempo for the last 15-16 years. He is survived by his seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.