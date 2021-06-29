Three workers killed, one critically injured as lift crashes at DDA construction site in Dwarka

Three workers were killed and another injured after an elevator malfunctioned and came crashing from the seventh floor of a Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’s under-construction housing society in Dwarka’s Sector 14, in south-west Delhi, on Tuesday afternoon.

A case of death by negligence, negligent conduct with respect to machinery and pulling down or repairing building, and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 304A, 287, 288 and 337, police said. The construction company that was carrying out the work at the site has been named in the FIR, the police said.

Police said BG Shirke Construction Technology Pvt Ltd is carrying out the construction at the site. HT tried to contact the company (Delhi office) on two landline numbers mentioned on its website but the calls went unanswered. An email was also sent on two email IDs mentioned on the website.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said around 4pm, the police control room was alerted that some construction workers had “fallen off a height” at a DDA construction site in Dwarka Sector 14.

“A total of four workers sustained injuries after the lift, meant for taking workers from the ground to the upper floors, broke while on the seventh floor. Three of them were rushed to Shree Hospital in Dwarka’s Sector 12 while another was taken to Tarak Hospital near Dwarka Mor,” said the DCP.

A labourer, Deepak Yadav, said that there were only four workers in the lift when it came crashing down. Yadav said he was working on a different block when he witnessed the mishap.

Police said two labourers, identified as Basant and Mangal Prasad Singh, were declared brought dead at Shree hospital while Panna Lal Yavad was pronounced dead on arrival at Tarak hospital. The fourth worker, Surender Rai, is undergoing treatment at Shree hospital and his condition is critical. He was found unfit for recording his statement, the police said.

Investigators said they have initiated a probe to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the mishap and also to ascertain if there was any safety norms violation on the part of the construction company or its contractors.

When contacted, a DDA official said on condition anonymity, “An inquiry committee is being constituted to look into the matter and appropriate action will be taken based on the finding of the report.”